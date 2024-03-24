Japan top currency diplomat Kanda says yen weakness doesn't reflect fundamentals

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, said on Monday that the yen's current weakness did not reflect fundamentals.

Kanda, the vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters that yen weakness based on speculative moves has a negative effect on the economy, adding that he doesn't have a specific exchange level in mind when asked about defence lines.

