News & Insights

Japan top currency diplomat Kanda says yen weakness doesn't reflect fundamentals

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

March 24, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, said on Monday that the yen's current weakness did not reflect fundamentals.

Kanda, the vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters that yen weakness based on speculative moves has a negative effect on the economy, adding that he doesn't have a specific exchange level in mind when asked about defence lines.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Writing by Rocky Swift Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.