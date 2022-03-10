Japan Tobacco says its subsidiary will suspend investments and marketing activities in Russia

Contributor
Mariko Katsumura Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan Tobacco Inc. said on Thursday that its subsidiary will suspend investments, marketing activities and a planned launch of its latest heated tobacco product in Russia citing uncertainty in the country.

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc. 2914.T said on Thursday that its subsidiary will suspend investments, marketing activities and a planned launch of its latest heated tobacco product in Russia citing uncertainty in the country.

"The challenges of operating in Russia at this time are unprecedented," the company said in a statement, adding that the company needs some time to assess the long-term implications of the situation in the country.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters