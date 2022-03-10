Japan Tobacco says its subsidiary will suspend investments and marketing activities in Russia

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc. 2914.T said on Thursday that its subsidiary will suspend investments, marketing activities and a planned launch of its latest heated tobacco product in Russia citing uncertainty in the country.

"The challenges of operating in Russia at this time are unprecedented," the company said in a statement, adding that the company needs some time to assess the long-term implications of the situation in the country.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Toby Chopra)

