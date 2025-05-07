Markets

Japan Tobacco Q1 Profit Up; Guides FY25

May 07, 2025 — 05:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Japan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAF.PK, JAPAY.PK) on Wednesday posted higher profit in its first quarter, helped by higher revenues. The company also provided outlook for the year ahead.

The company posted first-quarter profit attributable to the parent company of 157.48 billion yen, or 88.68 yen per share, higher than last year's 157.27 billion yen or 88.57 yen per share.

The cigarette maker's pre-tax profit climbed to 226.07 billion yen from 201.27 billion yen in the year-ago quarter.

During the three-month period, revenues came in at 826.98 billion yen, up 11.7 percent from 740.33 billion yen in the prior-year quarter.

Operating profit for the period increased 15.3 percent to 248.76 billion yen from 215.82 billion yen in the first quarter of 2024.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company expects profit attributable to the parent company of 450.0 billion yen or 253.44 yen basic earnings per share. Operating profit of 671.0 billion yen is expected for the next year, on revenues of 3.27 trillion yen.

