Japan Tobacco (JAPAF) Price Target Increased by 7.54% to 23.43

The average one-year price target for Japan Tobacco (OTC:JAPAF) has been revised to 23.43 / share. This is an increase of 7.54% from the prior estimate of 21.78 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.69 to a high of 28.92 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.33% from the latest reported closing price of 25.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Tobacco. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAPAF is 0.37%, a decrease of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 108,634K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,783K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,629K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAPAF by 1.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAPAF by 11.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,527K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,418K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAPAF by 1.61% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 4,662K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,867K shares, representing an increase of 17.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAPAF by 2.55% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,835K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,786K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAPAF by 1.64% over the last quarter.

