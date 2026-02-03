Japan Tobacco (JAPAF) Price Target Increased by 10.48% to 36.64

The average one-year price target for Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF) has been revised to $36.64 / share. This is an increase of 10.48% from the prior estimate of $33.16 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.86 to a high of $45.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.61% from the latest reported closing price of $29.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Tobacco. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 16.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAPAF is 0.26%, an increase of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.84% to 110,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 23,103K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,419K shares , representing an increase of 41.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAPAF by 52.53% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,876K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,584K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAPAF by 12.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,874K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,660K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAPAF by 3.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,920K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,654K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAPAF by 9.35% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,089K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,062K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAPAF by 10.31% over the last quarter.

