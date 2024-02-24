Japan Tobacco Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (JAPAY) Price Target Increased by 17.36% to 13.43

The average one-year price target for Japan Tobacco Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:JAPAY) has been revised to 13.43 / share. This is an increase of 17.36% from the prior estimate of 11.45 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.24 to a high of 15.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.47% from the latest reported closing price of 13.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Tobacco Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAPAY is 0.39%, an increase of 6.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 109,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,044K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,783K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAPAY by 18.40% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAPAY by 11.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,789K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares, representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAPAY by 19.48% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 4,450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,662K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAPAY by 15.94% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,770K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,835K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAPAY by 17.88% over the last quarter.

