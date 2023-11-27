Japan Tobacco Inc. - ADR (JAPAY) Price Target Increased by 8.22% to 11.16

The average one-year price target for Japan Tobacco Inc. - ADR (OTC:JAPAY) has been revised to 11.16 / share. This is an increase of 8.22% from the prior estimate of 10.31 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.52 to a high of 13.86 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.80% from the latest reported closing price of 12.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japan Tobacco Inc. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAPAY is 0.25%, a decrease of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 4,030K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,663K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAPAY by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 913K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAPAY by 29.17% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 488K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing a decrease of 33.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAPAY by 25.75% over the last quarter.

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 259K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares, representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAPAY by 1.88% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAPAY by 2.41% over the last quarter.

