Japan Tobacco halves price of reduced-risk cigarette starter kit

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco 2914.T is halving the price of starter kits for its Ploom S reduced-risk cigarettes, as it struggles to compete against rival Philip Morris International PM.N.

Japan is the world's biggest market for "heat not burn" products, which emit less smoke than conventional cigarettes, as regular e-cigarettes with liquid nicotine are banned.

From Dec. 1, the recommended retail price of the kit, including the smoking device which heats tobacco sticks, micro USB cable and AC adapter, will be 3,480 yen ($31.90) from 7,980 yen, Japan Tobacco said on Tuesday.

In October, the company said fewer people than it expected were trying out and switching to Ploom S, amid strong competition from Philip Morris' IQOS, cutting its annual profit outlook.

The company said it now expected full-year operating profit of 505 billion yen, down from a previous forecast of 518 billion. For the third quarter, operating profit fell 26% on the year, to 129 billion yen.

($1=109.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.