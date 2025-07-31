Markets

Japan Tobacco H1 Profit Rises

July 31, 2025 — 04:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Japan Tobacco reported that its first half profit to owners of the parent company increased to 319.9 billion yen from 305.2 billion yen, last year. Earnings per share was 180.17 yen compared to 171.86 yen. Revenue increased to 1.73 trillion yen compared to 1.57 trillion yen.

For the fiscal year Ending December 31, 2025, the company projects: profit to owners of parent company of 494.0 billion yen, and revenue of 3.34 trillion yen.

