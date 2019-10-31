US Markets

Japan Tobacco cuts profit outlook on weakness in reduced-risk cigarettes

Contributor
Ritsuko Ando Reuters
Published

Japan Tobacco Inc cut its annual profit outlook on Thursday, citing weaker-than-expected sales of its reduced-risk cigarettes amid strong competition from rival Philip Morris International Inc.

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan Tobacco Inc 2914.T cut its annual profit outlook on Thursday, citing weaker-than-expected sales of its reduced-risk cigarettes amid strong competition from rival Philip Morris International Inc PM.N.

The company said it now expects a full-year operating profit of 505 billion yen ($4.65 billion) compared with a previous forecast of 518 billion yen. For the third quarter, operating profit fell 26% year-on-year to 129 billion yen.

Japan is the world's biggest market for "heat not burn" products, which emit less smoke than conventional cigarettes, as regular e-cigarettes with liquid nicotine are banned.

But the company said fewer-than-expected people were trying out and switching to its "heat not burn" Ploom S cigarettes, which compete with Philip Morris' more popular IQOS products.

($1 = 108.6700 yen)

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Ritsuko.Ando@reuters.com; +81 3 6441 1743;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular