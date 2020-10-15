Japan to waive up to $120 mln in landing fees to prop up airlines - sources
TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan's government will waive airport landing fees worth up to 12.5 billion yen ($120 million) to ease the financial burden on airline operators, two sources familiar with the matter said, as they reel from a drop in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government will waive about 50% of landing fees from August through next March, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the information is not public. They added that the announcement was likely to come as early as Friday.
The measure will apply to 14 government-operated airports, the sources said.
The transport ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 105.2300 yen)
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Kentaro Sugiyama; Additional reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
