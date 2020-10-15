Japan to temporarily lower airport landing fees by 45% for domestic routes

Commodities

The Japanese government said on Friday it would reduce airport landing fees by a record 45% on all domestic flights for seven months through February as airlines struggle with a plunge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a news conference, Transport Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said the decision was made in view of an unprecedented fall in travel demand, and in an effort to sustain the country's air travel network, which he said supports economic and public activity.

The fee reduction will be applied retroactively from August and last through February 2021, the ministry said.

