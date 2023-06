Japan to take appropriate steps if weak yen turns excessive -FX tsar

Adds quotes in paragraph 2, details

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda warned against the yen's ongoing weakness on Wednesday, saying the authorities would take an appropriate response if moves become excessive.

"We are closely watching currency moves with a strong sense of urgency," Kanda told reporters. "We will respond appropriately if it becomes excessive."

Kanda was speaking to reporters after the yen slumped to a fresh seven-month trough versus the dollar overnight.

The Japanese currency JPY= fell 0.36% versus the greenback to as low as 144.02, its weakest since Nov. 10, as investors eyed a possible intervention by Japanese authorities.

Japan last conducted its rare yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention in September and October. Investors are eyeing a 145-yen threshold for intervention, a level around which the government stepped into the market in September.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jamie Freed)

