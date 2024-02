TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Japan's industry ministry said on Tuesday it would provide support for expansion of memory chip production by Kioxia and Western Digital WDC.O in Mie and Iwate prefectures.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Miho Uranaka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

