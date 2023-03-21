Japan to spend more than $15 bln for steps to combat inflation - govt

March 21, 2023 — 07:01 pm EDT

Written by Kentaro Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Japan's government will allocate more than 2 trillion yen ($15 billion) from reserve funds in the current fiscal year's budget for steps to cushion the economic blow from rising inflation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

Matsuno made the comment at a government meeting to decide on the package of measures, which includes fresh cash payouts to low-income households and subsidies to curb households' electricity bills.

($1 = 132.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

