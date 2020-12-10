Japan to spend $3.7 bln in budget reserves to back travel campaign

Contributor
Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japan's Cabinet has decided to spend 385.6 billion yen ($3.71 billion) in emergency budget reserves to back the country's domestic travel campaign, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Cabinet has decided to spend 385.6 billion yen ($3.71 billion) in emergency budget reserves to back the country's domestic travel campaign, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

Most of the spending would be used to make up for a budget shortfall for the Go To Travel campaign, the ministry said.

The government would flexibly respond to the situation surrounding infections on the basic assumption that the campaign would be extended to the end of June 2021 while being subject to review in stages, it added.

However, the government may stop travel subsidies meant to boost regional economies on concerns that the tourism campaign may spread the coronavirus amid a recent resurgence in infections, domestic media reported earlier.

($1 = 103.9500 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters