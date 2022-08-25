Japan to spend $1.83 mln on slain ex-PM Abe's state funeral

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan will spend about 250 million yen ($1.83 million) on a state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday.

Abe was shot and killed at a campaign rally on July 8, and although funeral services were held soon after, Japan decided to hold a state funeral on Sept. 27, at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan venue.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Elaine Lies, Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.