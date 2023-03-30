Japan to set up panel to discuss digital yen -sources

By Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan will set up a panel of experts to discuss the feasibility of issuing a digital yen, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, joining a growing number of countries exploring the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) will set the panel as early as April and consist mainly of academics with expertise in digital currencies, the sources said.

The step will add to the central bank's plan to start in April a pilot programme to test the use of a digital yen, and moves Japan closer to issuing a CBDC in several years.

Under a medium-term policy platform issued in 2021, the government has pledged to start examining the feasibility of issuing a CBDC when the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) initial phase of experiments are completed by March 2023.

"It will be in line with the pledge made in the policy platform," one of the sources said on the plan to set up a government panel, a view echoed by another source. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly.

The BOJ has said no decision has been made on whether Japan will issue a CBDC. But it spent two years experimenting before announcing the pilot programme, to be ready in case the government decides to issue a digital yen.

Public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday the MOF was considering setting up a new advisory panel in April to discuss the possibility of issuing a digital yen.

Central banks around the world have stepped up efforts to develop digital currencies to modernize financial systems and speed up domestic and international payments.

Japan and other advanced economies are seeking to catch up with China, which is at the fore of a global race to develop CBDCs and has ramped up pilot schemes for retail payments.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has also been exploring a fully digital dollar that some have referred to as Fedcoin. Fed leaders have said that any launch of such an asset would need the support of elected leaders.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by Josie Kao)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.