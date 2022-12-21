Japan to sell $1.44 trln worth of government bonds in FY2023/24 -draft paper

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance plans to sell 190 trillion yen ($1.44 trillion) worth of Japanese government bonds (JGB) in the fiscal year beginning April 1, with cuts in the amount of short-term debt sold, showed a draft of the plan obtained by Reuters.

The plan would compare to the previous year's 198.6 trillion yen, with JGB issuance having been bloated by extra bonds sold to fund efforts to cope with COVID-19-induced economic downturn.

($1 = 131.6600 yen)

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

