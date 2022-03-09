Commodities

Japan to seek 80,000 tonnes of feed wheat, 100,000 tonnes barley via tender

Contributor
Yoko Matsudaira Reuters
Published

Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Wednesday it would seek 80,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by June 30 and to arrive in Japan by Aug. 25.

TOKYO, March 9(Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Wednesday it would seek 80,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by June 30 and to arrive in Japan by Aug. 25.

It said it would seek the grain via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that will be held on March 16.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

(Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((yoko.matsudaira@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular