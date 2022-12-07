Japan to seek 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 40,000 tonnes barley via tender

TOKYO, December 7(Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Wednesday that it will seek 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 40,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by Feb. 8, 2023 and arrive in Japan by March 9, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that will be held on Dec. 14.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

(Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Louise Heavens;)

