Japan to seek 60,000 tons of feed wheat, 20,000 tons barley via tender

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

October 11, 2023 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by Yoko Matsudaira for Reuters ->

TOKYO, October 11(Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Wednesday it will seek 60,000 metric tons of feed wheat and 20,000 tons of feed barley to be loaded by Jan. 31, 2024, and arrive in Japan by March 14, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction to be held on Oct. 18.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

