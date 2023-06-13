Japan to seek 60,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 20,000 tonnes barley via tender

TOKYO, June 13(Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said that it will seek 60,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 20,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by September 30 and arrive in Japan by November 30 via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction to be held on June 19.

Japan buys and sells feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

(Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; editing by Jason Neely)

