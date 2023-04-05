Commodities

Japan to seek 60,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 20,000 tonnes barley via tender

April 05, 2023 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Yoko Matsudaira for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 5(Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Wednesday that it will seek 60,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 20,000 tonnes of feed barley to be loaded by July 31 and arrive in Japan by Sept. 28, via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that will be held on April 12.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

