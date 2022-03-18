Japan to revoke Hino's production certification over false emissions data, NHK says

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan's transport ministry will revoke Hino Motors' 7205.T certification for auto production following submission of inappropriate data, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

The move will also apply to production of Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T cars that have Hino-produced engines, NHK said.

