Japan to revoke Hino's production certification over false emissions data, NHK says

Contributor
David Dolan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's transport ministry will revoke Hino Motors' certification for auto production following submission of inappropriate data, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan's transport ministry will revoke Hino Motors' 7205.T certification for auto production following submission of inappropriate data, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

The move will also apply to production of Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T cars that have Hino-produced engines, NHK said.

(Reporting by David Dolan Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((David.dolan@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters