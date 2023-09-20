Japan to pull together pillars of economic package early next week, says PM

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he will instruct his government to pull together the pillars of an economic package early next week under his new cabinet.

Speaking at a news conference following his attendance at the General Assembly of the United Nations, Kishida said the economic package would include measures that counter issues such as inflation and depopulation.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Chris Reese)

