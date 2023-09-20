News & Insights

Japan to pull together pillars of economic package early next week, says PM

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

September 20, 2023 — 06:29 pm EDT

Written by Sakura Murakami for Reuters ->

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he will instruct his government to pull together the pillars of an economic package early next week under his new cabinet.

Speaking at a news conference following his attendance at the General Assembly of the United Nations, Kishida said the economic package would include measures that counter issues such as inflation and depopulation.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Chris Reese)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.