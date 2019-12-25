Japan to proceed with casino plan, undeterred by lawmaker's arrest on bribery suspicion

Japan will proceed with its plans to select cities to host casinos in the country, undeterred by the arrest of a lawmaker accused of taking bribes from a potential casino bidder, the country's chief government spokesman said on Thursday.

Japanese authorities on Wednesday arrested ruling party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on suspicion of accepting 3 million yen ($27,387) in cash and a family holiday from a company interested in setting up a casino.

