Japan to proceed with casino plan, undeterred by lawmaker's arrest on bribery suspicion

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japan will proceed with its plans to select cities to host casinos in the country, undeterred by the arrest of a lawmaker accused of taking bribes from a potential casino bidder, the country's chief government spokesman said on Thursday.

Japanese authorities on Wednesday arrested ruling party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on suspicion of accepting 3 million yen ($27,387) in cash and a family holiday from a company interested in setting up a casino.

($1 = 109.5400 yen)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

