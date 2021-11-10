US Markets
MRK

Japan to pay $1.2 billion for 1.6 mln courses of Merck's COVID-19 pill

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Wednesday the Japanese government will pay about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir.

Adds background

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said on Wednesday the Japanese government will pay about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of their COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir.

Countries have rushed to sign deals to buy molnupiravir, since data last month showed that when given early in the illness the drug could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing severe COVID-19.

Merck expects to make 10 million courses of treatment by the end of 2021, with at least 20 million courses to be produced in 2022.

If it gets authorization, molnupiravir, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the U.S. government said it would buy another $1 billion worth of molnupiravir.

FACTBOX-Countries rush to buy Merck, Pfizer's experimental COVID-19 pills

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular