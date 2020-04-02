Japan to offer large firms Y100 bln in financial support-Nikkei

Contributor
Sam Nussey Reuters
Published

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - The Japanese government will offer large companies 100 billion yen ($930 million) in financial support through the Development Bank of Japan to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, business daily Nikkei said on Thursday without citing sources. ($1 = 107.3100 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Alex Richardson)

