News & Insights

US Markets
INTC

Japan to offer $300 mln for optical chip tech development

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 29, 2024 — 11:17 pm EST

Written by Sam Nussey and Miho Uranaka for Reuters ->

By Sam Nussey and Miho Uranaka

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan's industry ministry said on Tuesday it will offer around 45.2 billion yen ($307 million) in subsidies in an initiative to develop optical technology for use in chips to help boost the country's semiconductor industry.

Participating companies include NTT 9432.T, NEC 6701.T, Furukawa Electric 5801.T, Shinko Electric 6967.T and Kioxia in consultation with Intel INTC.O and SK Hynix 000660.KS.

The chip industry aims to harness light for sending signals, speeding up transmission and cutting power consumption.

"Hopefully (the technology) is a future game changer," Japan's industry minister Ken Saito told reporters.

The initiative comes as Japan strives to retain its edge in the chip industry and deepen partnerships with allied nations as China makes strides in advanced technologies.

($1 = 147.4200 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Miho Uranaka; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((sam.nussey@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.