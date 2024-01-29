Japan to offer $300 mln for optical chip tech development

By Sam Nussey and Miho Uranaka

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Japan's industry ministry said on Tuesday it will offer around 45.2 billion yen ($307 million) in subsidies in an initiative to develop optical technology for use in chips to help boost the country's semiconductor industry.

Participating companies include NTT 9432.T, NEC 6701.T, Furukawa Electric 5801.T, Shinko Electric 6967.T and Kioxia in consultation with Intel INTC.O and SK Hynix 000660.KS.

The chip industry aims to harness light for sending signals, speeding up transmission and cutting power consumption.

"Hopefully (the technology) is a future game changer," Japan's industry minister Ken Saito told reporters.

The initiative comes as Japan strives to retain its edge in the chip industry and deepen partnerships with allied nations as China makes strides in advanced technologies.

($1 = 147.4200 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Miho Uranaka; Editing by Tom Hogue)

