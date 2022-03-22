Japan to lift power supply warning for areas covered by Tepco on Wednesday

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japan's industry ministry said on Wednesday that it would lift the power supply warning issued to Tokyo and its surrounding areas given that electricity supply has become stable.

The warning is set to be lifted at 1100 JST (0200 GMT) on Wednesday, a day after the government issued an urgent call to save energy and warned of potential blackouts.

The capital avoided any serious power outages. A similar warning had been issued for the northeastern areas powered by Tohoku Electric Power Co, but that warning was lifted late on Tuesday.

