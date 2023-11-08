Japan to issue nearly $60 bln in bonds to fund economic package -draft

By Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japan is set to issue close to 9 trillion yen ($59.8 billion) in bonds in its second extra budget to fund a planned 13.2-trillion-yen economic package to ease the pain of rising living costs, a draft seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The package features temporary cuts to income and residential taxes, payouts to low-income households and subsidies to curb gasoline and utility bills.

The additional issuance, worth about 8.9 trillion yen, would bring total Japanese government bond (JGB) issuance for this fiscal year to around 44.5 trillion yen, the draft showed.

The spending plan has raised worries that it could further strain Japan's fiscal position, and possibly derail the government's aim of balancing its primary budget by the year ending in March 2026.

It would bring the debt-dependency ratio of the annual budget to nearly 35%, the draft showed.

Government officials were not immediately available for comment.

Fiscal reform is an urgent task for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government, which is saddled with the industrial world's heaviest public debt at more than twice the size of the economy, the world's third-largest.

The rising cost of living has apparently weighed on Kishida's approval ratings, piling pressure on the prime minister to take steps to ease the burden on households.

Analysts doubt whether the roughly 5 trillion yen to be spent on tax cuts and payouts would do much to stimulate consumer spending and overall economic growth.

Several rounds of huge extra budget spending in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic have aggravated Japan's already dire public finances.

In a show of will to maintain market trust in its debt management, the government will stick to its scheduled government bond issuance for this fiscal year at 190.3 trillion yen by offsetting additional JGB issuance mainly with a cut to agency bonds, a draft of the revised JGB issuance plan showed.

($1 = 150.5000 yen)

