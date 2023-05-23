News & Insights

Japan to issue bonds to help fund childcare measures -Yomiuri

May 23, 2023 — 08:22 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan's government is expected to fund part of its spending for childcare measures by issuing additional bonds over a period of roughly two years, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The plan will be included in the government's long-term economic platform to be issued in June, the Yomiuri reported, citing several government sources.

The report did not say how much debt will be issued to fund the spending.

