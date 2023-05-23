Japan to issue bonds to help fund childcare measures -Yomiuri

TOKYO, May 24 (Reuters) - Japan's government is expected to fund part of its spending for childcare measures by issuing additional bonds over a period of roughly two years, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The plan will be included in the government's long-term economic platform to be issued in June, the Yomiuri reported, citing several government sources.

The report did not say how much debt will be issued to fund the spending.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)

