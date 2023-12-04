News & Insights

Japan to issue $11 bln in climate transition bonds in February -sources

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 04, 2023 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by Takaya Yamaguchi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan plans to issue 1.6 trillion yen ($11 billion) worth of climate transition bonds with five- and 10-year tenors in February, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The first auction is set to be held mid-February for 800 billion yen worth of 10-year bonds, followed by an auction for the same amount of bonds with a five-year tenor, said the people on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

The plan will be finalised after a meeting this week with bond market participants.

The auction is part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's plan to issue an estimated 20 trillion yen worth of "green transition" bonds to help finance investment to achieve a carbon-neutral society.

The move highlights efforts to seek alternative sources of energy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine illustrated the risk associated with Japan's heavy reliance on fuel imports.

The Ministry of Finance, which is in charge of bond issuance, was not immediately available to comment.

($1 = 147.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.