Japan to invest $107 bln in hydrogen supply over 15 years

June 06, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

By 2050, Japan aims for around 20 million tonnes when it expects the global hydrogen market to generate $2.5 trillion in annual revenue.

Of the 15 trillion yen, the government plans to provide 6-8 trillion yen and for the remainder to come from the private sector, the industry ministry said.

The plan also aims to help Japanese companies to play a central role in providing the electrolysers needed to produce hydrogen from water.

It sets a target for Japanese-affiliated companies domestically and abroad to have a total of 15 gigawatts of electrolyser capacity by the end of this decade from less than 1 GW now.

