Japan to impose ban on Russia-bound exports of gold from April 5 - MOF

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - Japan will ban shipments of gold to Russia in response to its aggression towards Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Tuesday.

The ban on Russia-bound precious metal reflects Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's resolve to impose further sanctions against the country, pledged at last week's meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) advanced nations.

The export control list - including luxury cars, jewellery, cosmetics and liquor - will take effect from April 5.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1829;))

