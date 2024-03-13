Japan to import 380 tons feed barley via tender

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan will import 380 metric tons of feed-quality barley for livestock use via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said.

The ministry had sought 60,000 tons of feed wheat and 20,000 tons of feed barley to be loaded by June 30 and arrive in Japan by August 29.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

Details of the results are below, with the quantity in metric tons and the average price in yen per metric ton:

QUANTITY

AVG IMPORT PRICE

AVG SELL PRICE

Feed wheat

N.A.

N.A.

Feed barley

380 metric tons

N.A.

N.A.

(Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((yoko.matsudaira@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.