Japan to import 13,400 tonnes of feed wheat via tender

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan will import 13,400 tonnes of feed-quality wheat for livestock use via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Friday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said.

The ministry had sought 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 40,000 tones of feed barley to be loaded by Nov. 30 and arrive in Japan by Jan. 26, 2023.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonnes:

QUANTITY

AVG IMPORT PRICE

AVG SELL PRICE

Feed wheat

13,400

N.A.

N.A.

Feed barley

N.A.

N.A.

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; editing by Mark Heinrich)

