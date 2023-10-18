News & Insights

Japan to import 10,146 tons of feed wheat via tender

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

October 18, 2023 — 07:31 pm EDT

Written by Yoko Matsudaira for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan will import 10,146 metric tons of feed-quality wheat for livestock use via a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said.

The ministry had sought 60,000 metric tons of feed wheat and 20,000 tons of feed barley to be loaded by January 31, 2024 and arrive in Japan by March 14.

Japan buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

Details of the results are below, with the quantity in tonnes and the average price in yen per tonne:

QUANTITY

AVG IMPORT PRICE

AVG SELL PRICE

Feed wheat

10,146 metric tons

N.A.

N.A.

Feed barley

N.A.

N.A.

(Reporting by Yoko Matsudaira; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((yoko.matsudaira@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

