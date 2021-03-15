Commodities

Japan to hike tariffs on U.S. beef after FY imports near limit -Kyodo

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Japan is set to temporarily impose higher tariffs on U.S. beef with imports for the fiscal year ending this month expected to exceed the maximum amount, Kyodo News reported.

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan is set to temporarily impose higher tariffs on U.S. beef with imports for the fiscal year ending this month expected to exceed the maximum amount, Kyodo News reported.

It would be the first time for the safeguard measures to be imposed on U.S. beef since August 2017, Kyodo said.

Japan has imported more than 233,112 tonnes of U.S. beef as of the end of February, just shy of the maximum 242,000 tonnes agreed for this fiscal year, Kyodo said.

With the safeguard measures, the tariff would rise to 38.5% from 25.8% for 30 days, it said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trading data and trends in the precious metals market

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss trading data and trends in the precious metals market. (SLV GLD)

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular