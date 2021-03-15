Japan to hike tariffs on U.S. beef after FY imports near limit -Kyodo

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan is set to temporarily impose higher tariffs on U.S. beef with imports for the fiscal year ending this month expected to exceed the maximum amount, Kyodo News reported.

It would be the first time for the safeguard measures to be imposed on U.S. beef since August 2017, Kyodo said.

Japan has imported more than 233,112 tonnes of U.S. beef as of the end of February, just shy of the maximum 242,000 tonnes agreed for this fiscal year, Kyodo said.

With the safeguard measures, the tariff would rise to 38.5% from 25.8% for 30 days, it said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue)

