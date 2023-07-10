Japan to give Sumco $530 mln to boost wafer capacity -Nikkei

Adds share reaction

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan will give Sumco Corp 3436.T, a major producer of silicon wafers, a subsidy of up to 75 billion yen ($530 million) to fund additional capacity as part of efforts to bolster the country's semiconductor industry, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Sumco plans to invest 225 billion yen in factory buildings and equipment, with the subsidy from Japan's METI (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry) covering a third of the cost, Nikkei said.

Shares in Sumco, which with Shin-Etsu Chemical 4063.T controls about half the global wafer market, jumped 8%, compared with a 0.8% rise in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index .N225.

Japan has been subsidising chipmakers and suppliers, including Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW, to reinvigorate the industry domestically and as countries extend control over a supply chain vital to key sectors.

($1 = 141.3300 yen)

