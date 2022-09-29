Japan to give Micron Technology up to $320 mln to boost chip output in Hiroshima -paper

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan will provide U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology MU.O with subsidies of up to 46.5 billion yen ($320 million) in investment support so it can build advanced memory chips at its plant in Hirsohima, the Chugoku Shimbun newspaper reported on Friday.

The financial aid, which follows the visit to Japan of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, is the latest example of growing cooperation between Washington and Tokyo in building up their chip manufacturing industries amid growing tension with China.

Japan in July said it was giving 92.9 billion yen to U.S. firm Western Digital Corp WDC.O and local partner Kioxia Holdings to boost memory chip output at a Japanese plant.

($1 = 144.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

