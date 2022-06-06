Japan to freeze assets of two more Russian banks, one Belarusian bank

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Japan will freeze the assets of two more Russian banks and one more Belarusian bank as part of additional sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, Japan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

