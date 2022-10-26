Japan to extend gasoline subsidy to first half of next fiscal year -Kyodo

Contributor
Kaori Kaneko Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

The Japanese government will extend a gasoline subsidy to curb rising energy costs until the first half of the next fiscal year, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Adds details, background

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Japanese government will extend a gasoline subsidy to curb rising energy costs until the first half of the next fiscal year, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The government plans to gradually reduce the subsidy from the middle of the next year, Kyodo reported.

The subsidy will be a part of the government's economic stimulus package to help ease the burden of rising living costs.

The government will also include support for alleviating rising electricity bills, which will be implemented as early as next January, in the economic package, according to Kyodo.

Japanese ruling party secretary general Toshimitsu Motegi hinted earlier this week that a planned economic spending package will total around 26 trillion yen ($175.47 billion).

The government plans to approve the package at a cabinet meeting on Oct. 28.

($1 = 148.1700 yen)

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by David Dolan and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More