Japan to extend gasoline subsidy to first half of next fiscal year -Kyodo

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Japanese government will extend a gasoline subsidy to curb rising energy costs until the first half of the next fiscal year, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The government plans to gradually reduce the subsidy from the middle of the next year, Kyodo said.

