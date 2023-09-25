News & Insights

Japan to ensure stable energy supply amid US sanctions on Russia

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

September 25, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi and Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

Adds details and hydrogen demand goal in paragraphs 4-7

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan will make comprehensive decisions to ensure the country's energy supply is stable while cooperating with the G7 group amid fresh U.S. sanctions on Russia, Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters on Monday.

This month, the United States sanctioned a number of companies providing engineering, construction and other services to the Russia-led Arctic LNG 2 project where Japanese shareholders hold a combined 10% stake.

Nishimura added that Japan was still examining the impact from the sanctions which do not cover the project itself, or the shareholders.

The comments were made at a news conference after Nishimura hosted the Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo to discuss measures and challenges to promote the use of hydrogen to help the world combat climate change.

Ministers and delegates in 22 countries have agreed to set a goal to increase global hydrogen demand to 150 million metric tons by 2030, with up to 90 million tons sourced from renewable and low-carbon, Nishimura said.

There are many hydrogen production projects being planned in various countries and many nations and regions have crafted their own hydrogen policy, but few have made investment decisions due to the uncertain demand outlook, he said.

"Therefore, we have a new demand goal and shared the recognition that policy support is needed to achieve this goal," he said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.