Japan to divert some LNG to Europe in the event of Ukraine disruption

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japan has decided to divert some LNG to Europe if the Ukraine crisis leads to a disruption of supplies after receiving a request from the United States, national broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

The government is likely to announce the decision as early as Wednesday, the report said without citing sources.

The report came after sources told Reuters that Japan has been considering how it could help after it received a request from the United States.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura Editing by Chris Reese)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.