Japan to divert some LNG to Europe in the event of Ukraine disruption

Mariko Katsumura Reuters
Japan has decided to divert some LNG to Europe if the Ukraine crisis leads to a disruption of supplies after receiving a request from the United States, national broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

The government is likely to announce the decision as early as Wednesday, the report said without citing sources.

The report came after sources told Reuters that Japan has been considering how it could help after it received a request from the United States.

