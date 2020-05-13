Japan to create scheme to inject capital into pandemic-hit firms -Nikkei

Adds details, background in paragraphs

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japan will create a scheme to inject capital into large and mid-size companies suffering a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei newspaper said on Thursday, as the health crisis threatens to inflict lasting, deeper pain on the ailing economy.

The move would mark an escalation in the government's crisis response, which so far has focused on loans and subsidies to small firms, in a sign of its concern over the widening damage from the pandemic.

Under the government's scheme, state-affiliated lenders will invest in ailing companies by offering subordinated loans or accepting preferred shares, the paper said.

Such investment by the government will help companies strengthen their financial standing, which would allow them to borrow money from banks more easily and avoid downgrades to their credit ratings.

The scheme will be included in a fresh package of measures the government will map out to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic, and funded partly by a second supplementary budget for the current fiscal year that began in April, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

The world's third-largest economy is on the cusp of a deep recession, as the pandemic has forced households to stay home and businesses to shut down. Japan has reported close to 16,000 coronavirus infections and over 650 deaths.

Big companies in key Japanese industries, including auto giants like Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, have suffered slumping profits, stoking fears of a wave of bankruptcies and job losses that could devastate an already weakening economy.

The government has said it will use all available tools to help Japan's car and autoparts makers hit by supply chain disruptions, slumping demand and factory shutdowns caused by the health crisis.

The Bank of Japan also plans to hold an emergency policy meeting as early as this month to set up a reward scheme for financial institutions that boost lending to small firms hurt by the coronavirus.

