Japan to consider steps to cushion blow from rising utility bills - Nikkei

Leika Kihara Reuters
Japan's government is considering taking steps that could include cash payouts and subsidies to cushion the blow to households and firms from rising electricity bills, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may announce his resolve to "take unprecedented, bold measures that directly ease the burden on households and firms" from rising utility bills at his speech to parliament on Oct. 3, the paper said.

Ideas floated among government and ruling party officials include cash payouts to households and companies, as well as subsidies to utility firms aimed at curbing electricity bills, the Nikkei said.

