Japan to compile $1.1 trillion second extra budget - draft

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japan's government will compile a second extra budget worth 117.1 trillion yen ($1.1 trillion) to cushion the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic, a draft of the budget obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The budget, which will be finalised later on Wednesday, will include 72.7 trillion yen in direct spending, according to the draft.

Combined with the first extra budget, the size of stimulus to combat the virus fallout would total 233.9 trillion yen, the draft showed.

($1 = 107.4600 yen)

